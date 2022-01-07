County Board Lends City Support

The Bond County Board met Tuesday and took action, following an executive session, to provide extra money for sheriff’s department employees.

A motion was passed, 5-0, to reallocate some of the American Recovery Plan Act funds received from the federal government. The motion provides “premium pay” for fill-time sheriff’s department employees currently employed and who were employed in 2020.

The amount provided is $2,000 for each of 24 employees.

The reallocation is from money that had been approved for Katie’s County Kids daycare that is not being used by the daycare for improvements.

The board passed a motion to provide a letter of support for Greenville’s application seeking a state Rebuild Downtown Grant. The motion was unanimously approved.

The city is seeking a grant to help fund a proposal for a downtown plaza, which would include a stage, seating area, water feature and visitor’s center.

The plaza would be on North Second Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street/Beaumont Avenue.

The grant request is due Monday, January 10. The city is seeking $1.875 million.

The county board made two appointments. Curtis Post was approved as a member of the Reno Bethel Cemetery Board, and Jes Adam was appointed to the county’s Broadband Committee. Adam will represent the City of Greenville. He is the city’s tourism director.

The county board met in executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss union contracts. Work is underway on new agreements with sheriff’s department and highway workers.