At a recent meeting of the Bond County Board, Rex Catron was appointed to the Bond County Public Building Commission.

His term is for five years.

Catron replaces Tony Koonce, who resigned after 18 years on the Public Building Commission Board.

The board discussed the need for repairs and updates to restrooms in the courthouse. The topic was referred to the Public Building Commission.

The board tabled any action on COVID pay and procedures for county employees who test positive.