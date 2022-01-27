County COVID Statistics Now Available From IDPH

The Bond County Health Department recently announced the Illinois Department of Public Health has assumed a good portion of the county’s contact tracing and data tracking for COVID-19 activity. This will result in the data the Bond County Health Department is able to provide locally being incomplete and less reliable, so they will no longer release COVID statistics each week.

Those numbers will be available on the IDPH website. You can find a link on the health department’s Facebook page or BCHD.us.

The Bond County Health Department will continue to provide testing, vaccinations, guidance, and in some cases, contact tracing moving forward.

For more, call 664-1442.