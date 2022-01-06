County Precinct Changes Approved By Board

The Bond County Board passed an ordinance Tuesday morning to comply with a new state law regarding the number of registered voters in voting precincts.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, who oversees elections in the county, said she had no choice, but to consolidate some of the precincts. For many years, Bond County has had 25 precincts, and the number has now been reduced to 20.

Sybert said the new requirement will be in effect for the June 28, 2022 Primary Election. She said the county will be required, as much as is practical, to make their precincts 1,200 registered voters. There are some caveats to that. You have to have a polling location in each township, you can’t make it difficult for people to get to the polling location, and you can’t cross several district lines, so there was only a few that she had to change.

Sybert told WGEL the precincts affected by the changes include:

Tamalco 1 and Tamalco 2 will now be called Tamalco and will vote in the same polling location.

Central 4 and Central 5 will become Central 4 and vote in the same polling location.

Shoal Creek 1, 3, and 4 will become Shoal Creek 1 and will vote at Sorento Village Hall.

LaGrange 1 and 2 will become LaGrange. Changes were already instore for LaGrange due to a requirement to make polling places handicap accessible. The combined districts will now vote in the Ayers Road Field Station.

The new precinct setup will be in effect in the June primary and for every election thereafter.