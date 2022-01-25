Death of Man Found Along I-70 Ruled A Suicide

On December 4th, a man was found deceased in a vehicle at mile marker 72 on the eastbound side of Interstate 70 in Fayette County.

Fayette County Coroner David Harris pronounced 39 year old Richard J. Deshong of Ford City, Pennsylvania deceased at the scene.

Coroner Harris released an update on the investigation into the death, reporting it has been determined Deshong died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a suicide.

Illinois State Police also investigated the death.