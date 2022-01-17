December Bond County Animal Report

The Bond County Animal Control report for December has been released by Officer Jim Hess.

Eight dogs and 11 cats were impounded at the county shelter last month, with four dogs released to their owners.

Two dogs and two cats were released to no-kill shelters. Officer Hess released three cats to the Bond County Humane Society.

One dog and one cat were adopted from the county shelter.

It was reported two dogs and five cats were euthanized.

Officer Hess received two reports of animal bites occurring in Greenville during December.