DeMoulin Museum 2021 Year-End Report

After a slow 2020 due to COVID-19, the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville bounced back last year with 729 visitors from 18 states.

The museum had several events in 2021.

It participated in Greenville’s Museum Day celebration last May and welcomed its 10,000th visitor, Deb Glisson from Pocahontas.

In March, a reception was held for DeMoulin employee Grace Haynes on her 60th anniversary of working for the company. She retired later in the year and is now a museum volunteer.

Due to the pandemic, the museum’s 10th anniversary banquet was pushed back a year to August of 2021.

October saw the DeMoulin Museum and Bond County Museum co-hosting a 150th birthday celebration for Ulysses S. DeMoulin, one of the original brothers who launched the company in the 1890s.

Other special events at the museum last year included band concerts and a Sunday Shorts film festival.

Several DeMoulin-made artifacts were obtained in 2021, and the museum is always looking for items related to the factory’s history.

The DeMoulin Museum, located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Group tours are arranged for any time. Admission is by donation.