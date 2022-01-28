DeMoulin Museum Launches New Club

You can now join the new DeMoulin Museum Club!

John Goldsmith, curator of the Greenville museum, is excited about the creation of the club. He said the club is called the Goat Riders and memberships cost $15 for an individual and $20 for a family of two or more. With the membership, you will receive a quarterly newsletter, membership card, alerts for museum events, and some coupons.

Goldsmith said the museum has developed a large following. He noted there are dedicated supporters of the museum from coast to coast. He’s excited for the newsletter component of the club membership for the purpose of keeping those folks informed.

If you’re interested in a membership, you can sign up online at DeMoulinMuseum.org and pay via check or PayPal.

The museum will mark its 12th anniversary on March 12. Over 10,000 visitors from around the world have stopped at the museum to see the unique items made by DeMoulin Brothers and Company.

The museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, and is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Group tours can be arranged for any time. Admission is by donation.