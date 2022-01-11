Dierkes Sentenced To 18 Years

30 year old James T. Dierkes, of Donnellson, a former teacher and Illinois State Trooper, pled guilty on Tuesday, January 11, to three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, and was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. As part of the sentencing he must serve 85% of the time. The investigation was completed by the Illinois State Police and Vandalia Police Department.

In December of 2019, a report was forwarded to the Fayette County State’s Attorney about possible sexual contact between Dierkes and a juvenile during his tenure as a teacher at Vandalia High School. An investigation led officers to another victim.

Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison said, “The way that Mr. Dierkes used his position as a teacher to violate the trust of his students, their parents, and the community is inexcusable. I am pleased that Mr. Dierkes has pled guilty and spared the victims from having to relive his abuse at trial. It is always my aim to do justice, and I believe that justice has been found in this case.”

Both victims were consulted regarding the plea agreement and were present in the courtroom when the plea occurred. Morrison’s office reports they are very pleased with the outcome and the conclusion of the case.