Durley Camp Valentine’s Gala Fundraiser

A fundraising Valentine’s Gala on Saturday, February 12 will benefit Durley Camp and Retreat Center.

The dress-up event will include dancing, a catered meal and entertainment.

All of the proceeds will be used for improving the camp and pouring into the youth who visit the grounds.

Tickets are $100 per person, and there are a limited number of them.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with the meal served at 5:30. During the formal event, a dance instructor will give waltz lessons with a time of dancing to follow.

The gala will end at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be obtained by mailing a check to Durley Camp and Retreat Center or by paying through Venmo at @durley–camp–retreat. Upon doing so, note your choice of beef, chicken or vegetable for your meal, and include the names of those who will be attending.

