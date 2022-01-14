Eagle Watch Event At Case-Halstead Library

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Case-Halstead Library, will be hosting an Eagle Watch on Saturday January 29, 2022, at the Case-Halstead Library in Carlyle, IL.

At 9:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:00 a.m., the World Bird Sanctuary will present “All About Eagles” and will bring a live bald eagle to demonstrate the majestic flight and nature of this beautiful bird. Reservations will be required to limit each free 20-minute presentation to 50 attendants. Masks will also be required at the library. To make a reservation for one of the presentations, please visit https://carlylelakeusace.ticketleap.com/eagle-watch/ or call the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484.

Everyone attending the event will have the opportunity to make a craft and observe replicas of a bald eagle skull, egg, talons, and feathers to get a better understanding of the bird. Participants can also pick up a map at the library during the event and drive to various viewing locations at the lake. Park Rangers will be at these locations with spotting scopes to assist and answer questions. Everyone is encouraged to bring binoculars and dress accordingly for the weather.

Carlyle Lake staff members performed the annual “Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey” at Carlyle Lake on January 7th and 8th. During the survey, 48 mature and 6 immature eagles were identified and recorded in four counties in the Carlyle Lake area. With 83 miles of shoreline, Carlyle Lake offers excellent habitat for eagles and has all the resources available for their survival. The number of eagles visiting Carlyle Lake in past years has increased and many active nests have been located. The population of Bald Eagles in Illinois has steadily increased over the past several years due to federal laws and conservation efforts that have been made to save these magnificent birds of prey.

If you have any questions about the event, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.