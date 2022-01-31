Fire Officials Urge Heat Lamp Safety After Shed Fire

Greenville and Keyesport firefighters provided mutual aid to the Mulberry Grove Fire Department in the 6 PM hour Sunday. Crews were dispatched to a fully-involved shed fire in the 100 block of East 900 Avenue near Vandalia.

Some livestock were evacuated from the shed by the owner, but some farm machinery, hay, and small animals were lost in the blaze. The owner told fire personnel that heat lamps were in use on the small animals and are believed to be the cause of the fire.

Mulberry Grove Fire Chief Mac Wall urged property owners that if heat lamps are being used in cold weather for animals or plumbing, you should make sure the appropriate fixture is being used for the lamps and that they are an adequate distance from bedding and other flammable items.

Fire crews were on the scene for about 2.5 hours and no injuries were reported.