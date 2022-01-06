Firewood Cutting Opportunity At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will offer the opportunity for individuals to obtain a Special Use Permit to cut up downed trees for firewood at Coles Creek Recreation Area and Campground. Permits will be available at the Carlyle Lake Project Office Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., beginning January 7, 2022. A total of 20 permits will be issued on a first come, first serve basis and there is no charge. Trees will be located throughout the campground and recreation area and vehicle access will be limited to paved surfaces only. Cutting will be permitted every day of the week, beginning January 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email carlylelake@usace.army.mil.