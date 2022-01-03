First Baby Of 2022 Born Saturday In Breese

The first baby of 2022 arrived on New Year’s Day at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

The newborn is Camden Blake Myers, son of Patrick and Katelyn Myers of Vandalia.

Camden was born at 12:56 p.m. Saturday, January 1. He weighed six pounds, seven ounces.

In celebration of being the first baby born in the New Year, Camden and his family were presented a book, stuffed turtle, car seat cover, baby wipes and an outfit from St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center.

The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary gave the baby a handmade baby blanket and an ornament.

Camden has an older brother, Hudson, who is two and was also born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. His grandparents include Amy and J.D. Vieregge of Vandalia and Dana and Don Myers from Pennsylvania.