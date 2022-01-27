Fourth Fest Announcement

Another Fourth Fest is being planned in Greenville for the first two days of July.

In recent years, the downtown Greenville festival has drawn big crowds of people from throughout the area, who gather to enjoy live music, a carnival, food and drinks.

Randy Alderman, chairman of the Fourth Fest Committee, said the first headliner will be the Traveling Salvation Show, a nationally touring Neil Diamond tribute band. They’ll perform Friday night. details are being wrapped up for the Saturday night headliner and after-party band. He said fundraising is currently underway for the July 1-2 event.

The Fourth Fest’s fundraising Glow Run is returning this spring. It will be Friday April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Details about the Glow Run will be announced later.