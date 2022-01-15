Council Hires New Greenville City Manager

The City of Greenville has a new city manager with roots in Clinton County.

The city council met in special session Friday evening and approved the hiring of JoAnn Hollenkamp for the position. She will be the first full-time female city manager in Greenville history.

Mayor George Barber talked about Hollenkamp before the vote, noting the council was impressed with her experience and enthusiasm. He said Hollenkamp has agreed to an employment agreement and her start date would be February 28. The mayor said a public reception would be held soon after her start date.

Earlier this week, Hollenkamp resigned from her position in Geneseo, which is in Henry County in the northwest part of Illinois. She was there about two and one-half years.

Before that Hollenkamp served as Carlyle’s city administrator for eight years and eight months.

All council members expressed their excitement about having Hollenkamp in Greenville.

Her annual salary will be $125,000.

Mayor Barber told WGEL there were 36 applicants for the city manager job, and the council interviewed four candidates. He advised Hollenkamp will be moving to Greenville.

She replaces Dave Willey, who retired in late August of last year. Since then, Sue Ann Nelson has been interim city manager in addition to city clerk, finance director and economic development director.