Greenville Fire District 2021 Report

The 2021 report of activities for the Greenville Fire Protection District has been released.

Firefighters received 224 alarms, three fewer than the previous year. The most alarms in the past six years occurred in 2018 with 240.

During last year, the district received five structure fire alarms, 15 calls for vehicle fires, and eight for grass and brush fires. The department provided mutual aid 13 times at fire scenes and seven times for rescues.

There were 22 calls to assist ambulance crews, 14 for carbon monoxide alarms, 13 for spills or leaks, 10 for false alarms and eight for rescue calls in the district.

Other alarms included 50 regarding alarm system activations, and 17 “good intent” calls in which people thought they saw fires.

The most alarms occurred in the month of March with 27. There were 25 in September and 24 in June.

Greenville Fire Protection District Officers are Dennis Wise as fire chief, Jim Sutton as assistant chief of operations, Brad Kessinger as assistant chief of administration and fire prevention officer, Nick Blackburn as training officer, and Travis Neer as safety officer.

Captains of the department include Robbie Wise, Bobby Stief, Bill Smith and Glen Marti.