Greenville Resident Opens Chiropractic Practice

Dr. Matthew McPeak, a chiropractor who lives in Greenville, previously operated his chiropractic clinic in St. Peters, MO, but now, he tells WGEL, he has brought his practice back home.

He said he has lived in Greenville for over 30 years and wanted to be in practice here. The clinic is located at 915 S. Third Street, Suite C. Dr. McPeak specializes in activator technique, which is a tool-assisted technique, and does some muscle work, too.

Click below to hear his comments:

Dr. McPeak said the services he provides to his patients include treatment for low back pain, neck issues, headaches/migraines, joint problems, and athletic performance issues.

Click below for more:

You can meet McPeak and see his practice at a special grand opening celebration this Saturday evening between 6 and 8 PM. There will be a brief ceremony at 6 and coffee and desserts will follow.

Click below to hear more:

You can find McPeak Chiropractic LLC on Facebook or online at McPeakChiroLLC.com or call 267-8007.