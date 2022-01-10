GU Named Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador

Greenville University is now a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, as designated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , the National Weather Service, and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The initiate is for organizations to help serve the public by strengthening national resilience against extreme weather, water and climate events.

Shawn Foles, GU director of campus safety, said, “Greenville University is committed to the safety of our students. This program shows that we take seriously our role here on campus, including keeping them informed about severe weather conditions.

This ambassadorship will open up the opportunity to further partner with the National Weather Service of St. Louis on targeted initiatives like Severe Weather and Cold Weather Awareness weeks.”

Foles believes one of the most beneficial aspects of the partnership is the university’s severe weather response plans will be reviewed by partners of the National Weather Service, ensuring GU students are equipped with the best science and data-based plans the institution can offer.

GU is now among 11,700 members of the Weather-Ready Nation initiative.