Health Board Upgrades Sign, Hears Reports

In their most recent meeting, the Bond County Board of Health accepted a quote from Nevco for an upgrade to the health department’s sign, including LED options. The quote was $9,949 and work on the sign is expected to be completed by mid to late spring.

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported the department ended the month of December with a cash balance of $1,438,920.67. Eifert said services including COVID testing, contact tracing, vaccinations as well as regular public health and mental health services continue, though some employees whose jobs allow, are working remotely due to the recent surge in COVID cases. Those employees are expected to return in person at the end of January.

Director of Home Health and Hospice, Brian Goodiel, provided the board with the annual report for those programs. He shared that the home health program is adjusting to changes in payment models and new federal expectations, but that the program overall is performing well.