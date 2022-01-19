Holy Family Soon Using New Record System

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville will soon be using Epic Electronic Health Record System as part of its growing commitment to patient safety.

Epic will allow the hospital to streamline health information and share with other providers.

Information contained in the system includes care orders, test results, physician notes and reports plus the patient’s medical history.

It provides a technology platform for this information to be shared with nurses, physicians and other caregivers, enhancing transparent communication across locations and specialties.

Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager said, “Our colleagues have been hard at work training on the Epic system, and when we go live on January 29, we don’t anticipate any problems, but do ask our patients to be patient as we become comfortable with Epic, as it is drastically different from our previous system.”