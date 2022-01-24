Holy Family Trivia Night Set For Feb 18

A virtual trivia night is being sponsored by HSHS Holy Family Hospital on Friday, February 18 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Team reservations are being taken now from the community and all HSHS Holy Family Hospital supporters. The entry fee is $200 per team, with a maximum of eight players.

Teams can register online at HSHSHolyFamily.org/trivia.

The last day to reserve a spot for the trivia night is February 10.

Organizers advise there is something for everyone among the trivia topics.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support health care initiatives at Holy Family Hospital, including enhancing technology used to save and improve the lives of patients.