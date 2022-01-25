HSHS Hospitals Request Blood, Plasma Donations

HSHS Illinois is emphasizing the need for blood and plasma donations at this time.

During Blood Donor Awareness Month in January, HSHS hospitals in Greenville, Highland and Breese are raising awareness about the need to donate blood or plasma, whether it’s once or on a regular basis.

All three hospitals regularly host ImpactLife blood drives.

Drives will be held in February at Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and the St. Joseph’s hospitals in Breese and Highland.

The schedule is:

A drive at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland on Wednesday, February 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. The donor bus will be in the parking lot near the emergency entrance.

A drive at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville on Thursday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The donor bus will be in the parking lot of the medical office buildings.

A drive at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Wednesday, February 23 from noon to 4:30 p.m. The donor bus will be in the parking lot at the HealthPlex.

To schedule an appointment call 800-747-5401.

ImpactLife is the blood provider for 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including both St. Joseph’s and Holy Family hospitals.