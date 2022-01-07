Interim Highland Fire Chief Appointed

The Highland Fire Department has announced that effective December 31, 2021, Chief Brian Wilson has retired as the Highland Fire Department Emergency Services Chief. Chief Wilson remains as the Emergency Medical Services Division Chief. Fire officials said they are thankful for all Chief Wilson has done for the Fire Department and congratulate him on his new role!

Effective December 21, 2021, Public Safety Director Carole Presson has appointed Kerry Federer as Interim Highland Fire Chief. He was sworn in Tuesday at the Highland City Council meeting by Mayor Kevin Hemann and his badge was pinned by his wife Tina.