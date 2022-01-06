ISP Investigate Officer Involved Shooting In South Roxana

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6 was requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Rose St, South Roxana, in Madison County.

On Tuesday, January 4, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a suspect reportedly battered residents of a home in the 100 block of Rose St, South Roxana, during a domestic disturbance. The suspect allegedly then attempted to attack the initial responding officer, a Roxana Police Officer, with a knife. The responding officer discharged their duty weapon striking the suspect. South Roxana officers arrived on scene and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to a local trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries.

All criminal charges for this incident will be handled through the Madison County State’s Attorney Office. The investigation is ongoing.

