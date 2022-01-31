KC Announces Spring ’22 Community Ed. Classes

Want to learn how to decorate cupcakes? Or how to paint décor with new techniques? Learn sign language? Kaskaskia College has announced its lineup of spring 2022 community education offerings, with over 50 courses available.

Kaskaskia College’s Community and Continuing Education Department has several series of courses to take, including the topics of chair yoga, dessert decorating, and technology, plus Understanding Medicare and Social Security workshops. Other new spring courses include barn quilt painting, origami art, and floral arranging.

Courses begin the first week of February and space is limited for all classes due to COVID-19 guidelines. All students must pre-register for classes.

February Classes:

2/3, 2/10, 2/17 and 2/24 – Sign Language

2/7-2/8 – Sewing Machine Basics

2/7, 2/9, 2/14, and 2/16 – Computer Basics Part 1

2/14 and 2/15 – Loop Ribbon Wreath Making

2/16 – Underground Railroad in Southern Illinois

2/22 and 2/24 – Basket Weaving

2/23 – Understanding Medicare

2/28, 3/2, 3/7, and 3/9 – Computer Basics Part 2

2/28 and 3/2 – Apple iPhone

March Classes:

3/1 – Origami Art

3/1, 3/8, 3/15, and 3/22 – Chair Yoga

3/2 – Understanding Social Security

3/7, 3/10, 3/14, and 3/17 – Computer Basics

3/9 – Facebook

3/14 and 3/17 – Abstract Acrylic Painting

3/15 – Understanding Social Security

3/16 – Writing Your Memoirs

3/17 – Essential Oils for Calm and Rest

3/21, 3/28, 4/4, and 4/11 – Chair Yoga

3/21, 3/28, and 4/4 – Computers for Beginners

3/22 and 3/24 – Iris Paper Folding

3/22 – Countertop Cooking: Italian

3/22 – Understanding Medicare

3/24 – Chalkboard Painting

3/28 – Pour Painting

3/29 and 3/31 – Learn to Use Your Apple iPad

3/31 – Spring Painted Sign Design

April Classes:

4/4, 4/7, 4/11, and 4/14 – Introduction to Microsoft Excel

4/5, 4/12, 4/19, and 4/26 – Conversational Sign Language

4/5 – Spirelli Craft

4/5, 4/12, and 4/19 – Feng Shui: Wear from Here

4/5 – Easter Fresh Flower Centerpiece

4/6 – Easter Cupcake Decorating

4/11 – Countertop Cooking: Cake

4/12 – Painted Sign Design

4/12, 4/19, and 4/26 – Basic Genealogy

4/18 and 4/19 – Textured Acrylic Painting

4/21 – Essential Oils for Immunity and Discomfort

4/25 – Tulle Wreath Making

4/25 and 4/26 – Barn Quilts

4/28 – Facebook

May Classes:

5/2 – Countertop Cooking: Desserts

5/3 – Essential Oils: Make and Take

5/4 – Cinco De Mayo Cookie Decorating

5/23 – Painted Sign Design

5/24 – Painted Sign Design

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about class locations, times, and costs.

Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Precautions include all participants wearing a mask indoors (regardless of vaccination status), proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the college’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and well-being.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education Department at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added classes, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.