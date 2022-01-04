KC Spring Semester Enrollment Day Saturday

Kaskaskia College is hosting a Special Saturday Enrollment Day on January 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be at the main campus and all education centers.

The event is for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration and financial aid for the spring semester.

Courses for the spring semester begin January 10.

The cashier’s office will be open on January 8 to accept payments or assist in setting up payment plans.

Students can enroll during weekdays up to the start of the semester. Kaskaskia College is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.