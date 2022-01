The Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute at Kaskaskia College has received a $2,000 donation from Kevin Cates of Applied Hydro Sales in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Applied Hydro Sales is a subsidiary of EFI-Solutions, located in Centralia, Illinois.

The Veterans Tribute Committee met recently to accept the donation.

Cates stated, “I was inspired by the work of my mother and sister on this committee and wanting to give something back. This tribute is a wonderful thing to honor the service of a community.”