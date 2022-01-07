Library Celebrates Slow Cooking Month

Adults can read books from the Greenville Public Library during January and have the chance to do some slow cooking.

Library Director Jo Keillor explains that January is National Slow Cooking month. To celebrate, they’re running an adult contest all month. For every book a patron reads, they can submit an entry into a contest to win one of two slow cookers/crock pots.

For more information call the library at 664-3115.

The library will be closed Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.