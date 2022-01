One of the most beloved characters in literary history is Winnie The Pooh.

The Greenville Public Library is honoring Pooh later this month, according to Library Director Jo Keillor. She said everyone who checks out material from the library can enter to win a Winnie the Pooh gift basket.

Winnie The Pooh Day is Tuesday, January 18. The Greenville library is open Tuesdays from 10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.