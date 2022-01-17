Local Winners Compete In State Talent Show

The Bond County acts in the Illinois County Fair Association state talent contest performed very well Saturday.

Nathaniel “Than” Williams of Sorento earned third place in the Senior Division with a vocal solo.

Dancers Audrey Cornelius and Brooke Wayman performed a self-choreographed duet in the Junior Division and placed just outside of the top 10. Both girls are from Greenville.

Bond County Talent Show Director Katie Perkins said the competition in both divisions was extremely tough, and she was proud of the county’s performers. Perkins added this is the second straight year a Bond County representative has finished in the top 10 at state.