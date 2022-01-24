Master Gardener Program Offers Hybrid Training

For 46 years, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners have measured success by gardens planted, insects identified, produce harvested, and the millions of hours volunteers have logged by helping others learn to grow.

From farms and small-town to suburbs and the inner city, more than 2,600 volunteers statewide put their mission of “helping others learn to grow” into practice by providing gardening education and outreach in their communities. Take your love of gardening to the next level by joining the Master Gardeners in 2022.

Hybrid Master Gardener Training with live sessions starts February 15. Participants will study online each week and then attend a weekly live webinar session on Tuesday mornings for 12 weeks.

“Our hybrid training is a great opportunity for folks who need more flexibility to participate,” said State Master Gardener Specialist Candice Hart. “The online portion of this hybrid model gives more flexibility for trainees to learn at their own pace each week and also participate in weekly live interactive webinars with their fellow trainees.”

The training includes videos, a Master Gardener manual, reading materials, and quizzes. Participants will join online or in-person on Tuesdays depending on local regulations. A strong internet connection is highly recommended.

This course is aimed at exposing participants to in-depth horticulture content through modules including soils and fertilizers, plant diseases, entomology, pest management organic gardening and more. For more information about the course, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/mg/become-master-gardener.

For more information or to fill out an application form, contact your local Illinois Extension Office at https://extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw/master-gardeners. Registration closes February 4. Local fees apply.

After receiving training, volunteers participate in education programs in their communities. Those opportunities may include speaking at garden clubs, civic groups, or schools; answering calls or emails at garden help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact Candice Hart. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting participant needs.