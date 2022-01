The office of Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller is participating in the Valentine’s For Heroes Program.

Valentines will be sent to active military members and veterans. The public is encouraged to take valentines to Miller’s district offices on February 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Her Effingham office is at 101 North Fourth Street.

If a separate drop-off day or time is needed, call Sallie Nyhan at 217-500-7834.