Montgomery County Sheriff Announces Arrests

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has made multiple arrests in a string of recent burglaries in Montgomery and Macoupin counties. Montgomery County Sheriff Rick Robbins reports numerous stolen items were recovered.

Two residences and a business in Panama were burglarized between December 29 of last year and January 11.

A Montgomery County sheriff’s investigation led to the January 11 arrest of Brandon Schehl, age 29 of Mt. Olive; the January 12 arrest of Garrett Melton, age 28 from Panama; and the January 13 arrest of Andrew Leible, age 27 of Hillsboro.

Schehl was charged with alleged burglary, possession of burglary tools and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Melton faces the charges of alleged burglary, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.

Leible was charged with alleged theft over $500 and obstructing justice.

Sheriff Robbins advised that on January 13, deputies from the Montgomery, Macoupin and Madison county sheriff’s departments executed a search warrant at Schehl’s Mt. Olive residence, and allegedly recovered numerous stolen items from the Montgomery and Macoupin county burglaries.

He said the investigations continue and more arrests are anticipated.

Charges are being sought against three other individuals for burglaries in Harvel and Raymond.