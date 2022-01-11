Mulberry Grove High School Going Remote

A decision has been made to operate all Mulberry Grove High School classes by remote the rest of this week.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz told WGEL the reason for going remote is a staff shortage due to COVID. He added there are also some students with it.

Only the high school is going remote. The superintendent said the plan is for the elementary and junior high students to remain attending in person, as there are enough staff members.

The situation led to the boys’ basketball game against Father McGivney being postponed Tuesday night. The junior high games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed by the Eagles’ opponent, Mt. Olive.