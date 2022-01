The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, in the high school library.

The board will consider a resolution to issue $731,800 in taxable general obligation school bonds to increase the balance in the Working Cash Fund.

Board members will also consider another resolution for the issuance of $1,168,200 in general obligation school bonds for the purpose of increasing the Working Cash Fund.