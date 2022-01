The City of Greenville has a new police officer.

Jacob McClintock was recently sworn in by City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson.

McClintock is a 2012 graduate of Ramsey High School and attended Lakeland Community College.

Since 2019, he had been an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

While in the St. Louis department, McClintock spent time assigned to the detective bureau.

He resides in Greenville.