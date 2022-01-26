Plummer Collecting Valentines For Seniors

Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer is hosting a valentine card drive for senior citizens.

Plummer is asking students from public and private schools, church groups, scouting organizations and other groups to create homemade cards that will be delivered to assisted living centers, nursing homes and long-term care facilities across Illinois.

Cards, poems and other well-wishes will be collected from now to February 7 at Senator Plummer’s office at 310 West Gallatin Street in Vandalia. They can also be mailed.

Plummer said this is a chance to let our seniors know they are loved and not forgotten.

In 2021, members of the Illinois Senate Republican caucus collected and delivered over 45,000 valentines through the Valentines For Seniors program.