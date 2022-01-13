Primary Election Petition Circulation Underway

The Illinois primary election is coming up the last part of June and candidates can begin circulating their petitions this week.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert said the process has been delayed because of late census data and Covid. Petition packets are available in her office for all candidates on the primary ballot. The filing period is March 7-14. Her office is open 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday. She also noted the signature requirements are a third of what you would normally need to get. Packets are available online and Sybert said she can email them to you.

Local offices on the Bond County ballot will be all five county board members, treasurer, sheriff, county clerk, and a two-year unexpired term for circuit clerk.

The county clerk’s office can be called at 664-0449. It is located at 206 West Main Avenue in downtown Greenville.