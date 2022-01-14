Project Parenting Playgroup January 20

Bond County Project Parenting is presenting a Fun With Feelings Playgroup at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 20 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

The program will include music and movement, family activities, story time, a snack and more. Every family attending will receive a playgroup packet with a free book and toy to take home.

The playgroup is for any Bond County family with children under the age of three. All attendees must wear a mask.

To RSVP, call 664-5009, extension 2, or go to the Bond County Project Parenting Facebook page.