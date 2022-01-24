R.P. Lumber Celebrating Anniversary

R.P. Lumber is celebrating its 45th anniversary this month.

The first one opened its doors on January 17, 1977 in Staunton. School teachers at the time, Robert and Donna Plummer took a big risk and everything they had in opening that store in Staunton.

Today, the company operates 81 lumberyards, two components manufacturing facilities, and a farm and ranch retail subsidiary with 22 locations.

Greenville has a R.P. Lumber.

Other local locations include Highland, Hillsboro, Vandalia, Staunton, Odin, Troy, and Litchfield.

The company provides jobs to over 2,000 families across the Midwest.

