Rural Med EMS Annual Statistics For 2021

RuralMed EMS, Bond County’s ambulance service provider, has released year-end statistics for 2021.

RuralMed responded to 1,384 911 requests and 862 Interfacility transfers, for a total of 2,246 total transports.

The highest call volume month was March last year. The average time from the call to being en route was 1 minute and 45 seconds. The average time to being on-scene was 5 minutes and 6 seconds.

RuralMed EMS provided requested mutual aid from the Pocahontas Fire and EMS crew 10 times in 2021.

They provided mutual aid to Pocahontas 24 times.

RuralMed EMS called AirEvac for air transport 12 times and requested it from Arch Helicopter 15 times in 2021.