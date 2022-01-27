Sewell Sentenced For Child Porn, Failure To Register

A Pocahontas man was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Kristopher K. Sewell, age 24, entered negotiated pleas of guilty to two charges of child pornography, and unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

The defendant was sentenced to seven years in prison on the first child pornography count, and six years on the second count. The terms are to be served consecutively. Both are Class X offenses.

In addition, Sewell was given five years for failure to register as a sex offender, which will run concurrently with the sentence on count two. That charge is a Class 3 felony.

The defendant receives no good conduct credit for the year he spent in the Bond County Jail.

The state alleged Sewell possessed photographs of children under the age of 13 who were engaged in sexual acts. All of the crimes occurred in 2019.

Per the negotiations, seven other criminal counts against Sewell were dismissed.