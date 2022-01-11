Sorento School Hearing Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will conduct its third public hearing on the possibility of closing Sorento School.

It is Wednesday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The board has also scheduled a special board meeting for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the same location. An executive session is scheduled with the possibility of taking action on personnel positions and addressing compensation for substitutes.

Two board committees will also discuss topics.

A fourth public hearing on Sorento School is also scheduled for Wednesday, January 19 at 5:45 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Both upcoming hearings can be attended in person or via Zoom. To participate via Zoom send an email to elaesch@bccu2.org.