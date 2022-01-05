Sorento Seeking Maintenance Worker

The Village of Sorento has a maintenance job opening. The village is seeking a skilled, reliable general laborer for a full-time or part-time position. The candidate will be responsible for operating various machinery, conducting various testing, and recording information for the village water and sewer system.

Applicants must be at least 18 with a high school diploma and a minimum of two years’ work experience as a laborer.

You can pick up an application Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM or Friday from 9 AM to noon. Resumes may be emailed to villageofsorento@frontier.com , left in the drop box at 105 East Taylor Street, or mailed to PO Box 298 in Sorento.

All applications and or resumes must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022.

For more, call the Sorento Village Hall at 217-272-4379.