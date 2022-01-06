Statements From Bailey Family & ISP Director On Shooting

The Illinois State Police have released a statement from the family of Bradley IL Police Department Officer Tyler Bailey, who was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2021. He and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were called to a Comfort Inn to investigate a noise complaint. Sgt. Rittmanic was killed in the line of duty.

*Sent Out on Behalf of the Bradley Police Department*

First and most important, our family would like to express our deepest sorrows to the family of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. We are devastated by her loss. She was an excellent police officer, an amazing person, and an inspiration to Tyler and many other officers as a mentor and friend. We miss her, and there will always be a void in our hearts from her loss. We continue to pray for her and her family each day.

From the start of the incident at the Comfort Inn, the responses of the local police departments, fire personnel, and first responders were nothing short of amazing. Removing wounded officers from the scene of an active shooting is exceedingly dangerous, as officers do not know if a shooter may still be present. Many people put their lives on the line to get Tyler and Sgt. Rittmanic out of the building and to the medical care they needed as quickly as possible.

After being removed from the scene of the shooting, Tyler was taken to the emergency room at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, Illinois, where the exemplary emergency staff was able to stabilize Tyler and keep him alive to be transported to the surgical staff at a different hospital. Due to the weather conditions, Tyler could not be transported by helicopter but was instead transported by ambulance. The Illinois State Police District 21 provided an emergency escort for the ambulance carrying Tyler to ensure he got the treatment needed as soon as possible. While enroute to the hospital, officers from local area police departments assisted with the escort. We cannot thank these officers and departments enough for all they did and continue to do. Not a moment has passed without one of these heroes at the side of the family and Tyler.

Tyler underwent an extensive surgery on December 30, lasting most of the day. The tireless surgical staff at the treating hospital were able to greatly enhance Tyler’s chances of surviving this critical injury with their incredible skill and dedication.

While we are not able to go into specific details about the severity of Tyler’s condition, we can certainly say that without the surgical intervention, Tyler would not have survived the remainder of the day on December 30. After the procedure, we are cautiously optimistic about beginning discussions for Tyler’s recovery over the short term, although he is far from out of the woods at this point.

Since the surgery, Tyler has continued to fight for his life. He is stable but remains in very critical condition. Unfortunately, there have been several inaccurate social media rumors regarding Tyler’s current condition. Without going into specifics, we can say that he is progressing in a positive manner toward what we hope someday to be a full recovery. It will be a long and difficult battle for Tyler. We are elated with every small step forward as he continues under the care of the hospital staff, who have been nothing short of sensational in their care and accommodations.

Their family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from not only the local police, fire, and first responders, but also personnel from around the State of Illinois, as well as nationwide. These heroes we have mentioned in this release are not just individuals punching a clock each day at work. They are a huge family, and are there for each other under all circumstances, both on the streets and behind the scenes. We can’t thank them enough for all they have done.

Tyler’s family wishes to express our strongest gratitude to everyone who has had a part in getting Tyler to this point after such a terrible incident. Every helping hand, all of the kind words and prayers, along with the daily supplies and food for the family members who are staying at the hospital and surrounding hotels are greatly appreciated. The immense support and donations to Tyler through various outlets have been incredible.

Thank you all for your support and prayers. We appreciate your dedication to helping the family maintain their privacy at this time, allowing them to concentrate on the aftermath of this tragedy involving both officers.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly Addresses Violence Against Bradley Officers

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly offered his deepest condolences to the family of Bradley Police Department (PD) Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, wishes for a speedy recovery to Bradley PD Officer Tyler Bailey, and heartfelt appreciation for the efforts of everyone involved in bringing the shooters to justice. The following comments were offered during a press conference held at the Bradley Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 concerning the investigation into the shooting of two Bradley PD Officers.

“I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to all of the law enforcement agencies, emergency personnel, first responders and medical personnel for their assistance during this terrible time. I’d like to thank the men and women of the ISP, particularly ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 special agents and ISP Crime Scene Investigators, the US Marshals, Indiana State Police, the Kankakee County States Attorney’s office, Bourbonnais and Bradley Fire and EMS, Fulton County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Wabash County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Kosciusko County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department, North Manchester Police Department, Akron Police Department, North Manchester Fire Department. Manchester University Security, Lutheran EMS, and the Wabash Fire Department and the numerous other individuals who have been tirelessly working to ensure these violent individuals face justice.

I will also be forever grateful that we were able to apprehend the suspects without any further harm to anyone else, both here and in Southern Illinois with the safe, courageous apprehension of the killer of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley.

It feels too often like we are living in a cynical, self-centered, self-absorbed, selfish time. Every day, law enforcement officers like Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley leave their homes and families to serve and protect their communities because they are selfless.

That’s why it is nearly impossible to express the depth of my sadness and condolences to the entire Rittmanic family, her friends, and the Bradley Police Department family. We will continue to pray for her and seek justice for her and for Officer Bailey and their families during this painful time. The families, friends, the Bradley Police Department and every first responder in our state are hurting right now.

Officer Bailey was viciously attacked because he was doing his job. Sgt. Rittmanic was executed because she was doing her job. Sean Riley was executed in Wayne County because he was doing his job. These alleged acts were cowardly acts of evil.

The Illinois State Police will continue to assist our Bradley Police Department family and will be vigilant in the pursuit justice as this investigation continues. Through turmoil and tragedy, through good times and bad, the Illinois State Police will always remain ready to aid our law enforcement partners and safeguard everyone in Illinois.

We all want justice, we all want freedom, we all want safety, no one more than those who serve in law enforcement. But there is no safety, there is no freedom, there is no justice without the law. And there is no law without law enforcement. And there is no law enforcement without people like Sgt. Rittmanic, Officer Bailey, and Deputy Riley, without brave souls like those who serve in the Bradley PD, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police and all law enforcement. And every one of us should get down on our knees and thank God for every one of them.”

The full press conference can be viewed on the Illinois State Police Facebook page at https://fb.watch/alP0n97aM0/.