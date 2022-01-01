Suspects In Custody After Murder Of Second Officer In Two Days

Both suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a police officer from Bradley, IL, are now in custody.

Illinois State Police confirmed Friday morning that 25 year old Darius D. Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, IL, was apprehended and was in police custody.

Later that afternoon, police announced 26 year old Xandria A. Harris, Bradley, IL, had turned herself in to the Bradley Police Department and was taken into custody by state police.

On Thursday, December 30, at approximately 12:20 AM, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 was requested to investigate the shooting of two Police Officers from the Bradley, IL, Police Department. Preliminary reports indicate that BPD officers responded to a hotel in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50 for a noise complaint. While investigating the incident, BPD officers initiated a conversation with subjects inside of the hotel. During the interaction, Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic, a 49-year-old female, and Officer Tyler J. Bailey, a 27-year-old male, were fired upon. Sergeant Rittmanic and Officer Bailey sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Sergeant Rittmanic later succumbed to her injuries. Officer Bailey remains in critical condition at the hospital.

“The senseless harm and killing of two more Illinois police officers bring great sorrow to our agency and to the family, friends, and brothers and sisters of the Bradley Police Department,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois State Police will use every resource at its disposal to ensure the individuals responsible are brought to justice,” concluded Kelly.

That marks the second murder of a police officer in Illinois in as many days. The first was Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley, who was killed during a traffic assist call early Wednesday morning.