The FNB Community Bank On Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy week is January 24-28 and The FNB Community Bank encourages individuals and businesses to take this time to review their data privacy and security practices.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers lost more than $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020. Recognizing the characteristics of fraud and scams can help avoid becoming a victim of one. The top three categories in 2020 were imposter scams, online shopping, and internet services.

Candy Hall, Vice President and Senior Risk Officer at The FNB Community Bank, said, “Consumer education can prevent customers from becoming the victims of scams. The rule of thumb is if it is too good to be true, then it probably is a scam. Think before you click or give out any of your personal information to scammers. Please read our cybersecurity tips on our website and educate yourself with our Facebook posts about current scams.”

The FNB Community Bank AVP/Accounting Officer Ingrid Andronis, stated, “Some of the most popular ploys include scammers who pretend to be from the Social Security Administration or the IRS in an attempt to get your social security number. COVID-19 related scams and work-from-home scams target people of all ages.” Andronis advises, “If your identity has been compromised, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website at www.ftc.gov. The FTC offers many helpful tools on obtaining a free credit report, reporting identity theft, and placing a credit freeze on your social security number.” Andronis works with the bookkeeping department in the fight against fraud.

In 2022, The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA) expanded the Data Privacy Day campaign into a full week initiative. The NCSA encourages individuals to check your privacy and settings on web services and apps and to keep your data secure by creating long, unique passwords. Multi-factor authentication is also a great way to safeguard your data. NCSA reminds businesses and organizations to conduct frequent security assessments and continuously educate employees.

Data Privacy Week coincides with the January 28, 1981 signing of Convention 108, the first international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection.

Courtney Dalman from the FNB Community Bank will be our guest this Sunday, January 30, on WGEL’s Public Affairs to talk about Data Privacy Week.