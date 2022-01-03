Third Sorento School Hearing Scheduled

Another public hearing regarding the possibility of closing Sorento School has been scheduled by the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education.

It will be Wednesday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The purpose of the hearing is to discuss the decision to close Sorento School and receive input from the community.

Two hearings have already been held. A third was scheduled for December 22 before the regular board meeting, but was postponed a few hours before it was to be held. About 50 persons still attended the meeting and a few spoke during “public comment” about the Sorento School situation.