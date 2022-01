A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese in 2021.

Boys:

#1: Wyatt

Tied for #2: Henry & Waylon

Girls:

Tied for #1: Amelia & Emma

#2: Adalynn

These names were part of the 566 babies that were delivered by HSHS St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center in 2021.